girlpuppy melts pastel pop-rock for new single ‘Miniature Furniture’

Given the choice between road trippin’ and wallowing in breakups, girlpuppy would rather pack up her “Miniature Furniture” and hit the highway. The Georgia singer-songwriter recalls broken hearts and broken cameras in the second single (released July 21) from her forthcoming EP Swan, out August 20 via Royal Mountain Records.

As she crosses state lines and into new chapters, her pastel pop-rock melts like soft serve, lessening the dizzying blows that comes with a busted relationship. Yet the urge to mourn the past still creeps below the silky twang of her guitar; despite its creamy complexion, “Miniature Furniture” swoons at the open road while staring at girlpuppy’s own misfortune.

“This song is a culmination of experiences from a summer where I was traveling back and forth to Chicago and Pasadena all whilst coping with a difficult break up,” she explains. “I was having a really tough time dealing with the breakup, but instead of addressing the feelings I was experiencing, I distracted myself with travel and spent time with friends. I often find myself trying to hide from confronting my emotions head on by doing things to keep myself from thinking about how sad I am, so this upbeat song really embodies the fleeting feelings of happiness while also being so depressed.”

