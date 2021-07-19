Strange Bones release pent-up frustration on the electric ‘Jungle’

Riding on a furious electrical current of genre-defying sounds, Strange Bones have a new album out next month called England Screams (out August 20 via FRKST/300 Entertainment), and chances are we’ll be able to hear it all the way from across the Atlantic. This past Friday (July 16), the Blackpool crew dropped a lethal new tune in “Jungle”, and the electro-fueled alt-punk banger rips along at a breakneck pace with seldom a chance to regroup over its high-octane three-minute runtime.

And as we all experience a summer spent standing still, caught in this gray area of the not-yet-post-pandemic where the rules change daily and the confusion on how to be runs rampant across our country and most of our global neighbors, “Jungle” strikes a thematic nerve as it blasts out of the speakers.

“‘Jungle’ is a reflection of the mind prison which we feel sometimes locked up in,” says Strange Bones’ Bobby Bentham. “Anger and self-doubt, when it seems like everything is falling apart. It’s finding that strength and loophole to try to take control of reality and be ready for anything.”

“Jungle” is also the opening track off England Screams, so it’s clear these gents are not fucking around. Listen in via the Spotify link below, and apply some apt visuals to the track through its video, directed by Bentham and Jon Foxley-Evans.

