On ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1’, you’ll go watch this new trailer

As we’ve stated a few times before, it’s been a really good year for fans of the rockumentary, though it’s been primarily limited to docu-narrative features like Edgar Wright’s The Sparks Brothers rather than longer-form streaming series. Well, a two-fisted helping of Beatles content coming later on in the year will correct this course for fans of staying at home and falling asleep on the couch while folding laundry. You probably already know about Peter Jackson’s Get Back, which was expanded into a 6-hour documentary series for Disney+, but you might not have heard about McCartney 3, 2, 1, a brand-new docuseries that is essentially a lengthy conversation between Rick Rubin (who probably needs little introduction here) and whatever double took over the identity of Paul McCartney after his death in 1966. Hulu dropped a brand-new trailer for the project ahead of its release later this month, and it looks pretty cool.

“Paul McCartney sits down for a rare, in-depth, one on one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic ’70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.”

All six episodes of McCartney 3, 2, 1 hit Hulu on July 16. We have to wonder if there’s an entire episode devoted to “Wonderful Christmastime,” with Rick Rubin’s only spoken dialogue being a single word: “Why?”