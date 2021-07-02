This Show Is Tonight: ‘We’re With Stu’ at The House of Blues

The Boston music community is still reeling from the tragic loss of Brendan “Stu” Maguire, who passed away Sunday (June 27) after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Maguire was known around town for many things, first among them being a friend and ally to literally everyone and anyone he ever met. He was a member of hardcore bands Bane and Reach The Sky, worked with Dropkick Murphys and Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and was a trusted production manager at Live Nation venues all around the city.

Tonight (July 2), the scene comes together for “I’m With Stu”, named after his rallying cry for his long-standing fight against pancreatic cancer, for a live show fundraiser at The House of Blues featuring some of his favorite bands: Bouncing Souls, Sick Of It All, H2O, and Rebuilder. What was organized as a fundraiser to continue to financially support his Maguire, who leaves behind a wife and two daughters, has also now sadly evolved into a remembrance. A GoFundMe set up by Bane is also taking donations.

Throughout the week, Maguire has been memorialized across venue marquees around the city, from The Paradise Rock Club to Leader Bank Pavilion in the Seaport. “To know him was to love him and he will be greatly missed by all,” wrote The Orpheum on Facebook, displaying an image of the venue with the #WereWithStu hashtag above its front entrance.

This article is also our first “This Show Is Tonight” post in 478 days, after we tweaked the performer spotlight series to “This Stream Is Tonight” to reflect the global pause of in-person events. We’re honored that our first live music article in this venue-driven format in 16 months is in Maguire’s name, and fittingly it remembers and celebrates a person who made live music in Boston a much better experience for all.

WE’RE WITH STU :: Friday, July 2 at The House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. in Boston :: 5 p.m. doors, 5:30 p.m. show :: Tickets are $30 to $40 :: Venue info :: Ticket info

***