GLOK enlists Sinead O’Brien for the expansive ‘Maintaining The Machine’

We certainly love an inspired collaboration, and today (June 30) we get one that pairs an all-time talent with a new artist that’s just crashed our heavenly radar this year. It comes from GLOK, the electronic music project from Andy Bell of shoegaze legends RIDE, which on new track “Maintaining The Machine” enlists the magnetic vocals of Irish art-punk Sinead O’Brien, she of the unfuckwithable 2021 SOTY contender “Kid Stuff.”

“Maintaining The Machine” is the first single from GLOK’s sophomore album, Pattern Recognition, set for release this fall through BYTES. It features bass from Primal Scream’s Simone Marie Butler, and nicely allows O’Brien’s casually urgent delivery to glide along like a tour guide through an expansive electronic-pop galaxy. It’s a seven-minute odyssey that grooves like a pop song and floats with psychedelic experimentation.

“I was very lucky to be able to work on this with Sinead, she is a really exciting talent who I contacted after hearing the single ‘Most Modern Painting’ last year,” says Bell. “Our track ‘Maintaining the Machine’ developed over the Summer of 2020, influenced by Tom Tom Club and The Fall in equal measures.The bass playing on the song is provided by the very talented Simone Marie Butler who brought the Compass Point vibes to North London with this one… Hope you all enjoy it.”

Hit play and cruise alongside.