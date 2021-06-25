Tall Heights offer a naturalist’s take on the afterlife with ‘The Mountain’

Even through the pandemic, Massachusetts indie-folk duo Tall Heights found a way to connect their live shows with audiences, playing a string of open-air dates dubbed the Backyard Tour that continued the spirit of their former busking days around Boston. Shortly after the release last week of tender new single “The Mountain”, Paul Wright and Tim Harrington are back on the road, and take with them an emotionally-charged new song that furthers a connection with the outdoors.

“It was inspired by a photograph of a friend’s grandfather on his death bed overlooking the Green Mountains of Vermont,” the band states of the new single, streaming below. “Seeing the sun glinting on the face of a man about to die made us think about the love people sometimes find in this world: A love strong enough to encounter and endure death together and/or alone, soon or in the distant future. It’s a song for the living; those of us keeping promises we made to love on and never forget, affixing ephemeral human connection to the eternal natural world.”

“The Mountain” also serves as the first track Tall Heights wrote and recorded at home during quarantine, and its themes of love, loss, and an endless sense of devotion certainly resonate as the world begins to open back up.

Tall Heights add: “It’s an agnostic, naturalist’s take on the afterlife: ‘You always loved that mountain, so honey that’s where you’ll go / Not trying to be morbid, but at the end of your road / If you go somewhere else before I do / I’ll be looking at the mountain, honey, I’ll be making eyes at you.'”

Listen in below, and get all the upcoming Tall Heights tour dates here.





