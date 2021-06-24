Hallelujah The Hills cover Marnie Stern for Kill Rock Stars comp

Legendary label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a new rolling covers compilation called Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars), and today (June 24), Hallelujah The Hills get in on the action. With a directive for participating bands and artists — a list that so far includes Laura Jane Grace, Xiu Xiu, Fruit Bats, Deerhoof, Mary Lou Lord, and others — to go cover any song off the Kill Rock Stars catalog, Hallelujah The Hills have offered up their take on Marnie Stern’s “Year of the Glad.”

With a wealth of songs to choose from, Hallelujah The Hills’ Ryan H. Walsh makes it seem like the Boston band’s choice was a relatively easy one.

“Not enough people consistently lose their mind over Marnie Stern’s flawless four album run from 2007 to 2013,” Walsh says. “The music took me by surprise in 2007, and it still sounds new and boundary-pushing to me today. But underneath all of the whiplash guitar work and chaotic-neutral drumming lays Stern secret weapon: Solid-as steel melodies and song structures.”

He adds: “This is what drew us to cover ‘Year of the Glad’ — to show that this song, like most of her songs — is flexible and easily bendable to other genres and lineups. We figured that fact might be surprising to listeners, plus, it’s just fun as hell to sing these lyrics. Stay tuned for my campfire acoustic take of ‘Patterns of a Diamond Ceiling.’ Long live Kill Rock Stars! Meanwhile, I standby patiently for another Marnie Stern record.”

Perhaps we’ll hear the band’s Stern cover this summer, as Hallelujah The Hills are set to play a free outdoor show July 17 at the USS Constitution, of all places, at the Charlestown Navy Yard. It should be a pretty good time; get information on the event space here.

***