Band in the USA: Quicksand unveil fall tour behind ‘Distant Populations’

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Back in April, New York City post-hardcore band Quicksand released their first new music in three years with a fiery track called “Inversion.” Today (June 23), the band upped the ante with a fuckton of news: Dropping a wonderfully infectious new song in “Missile Command”, detailing a fourth studio album titled Distant Populations — out digitally August 13 and on vinyl September 24 via Epitaph — and announcing a fall tour that kicks off here in Boston. That show goes down September 28 at The Paradise Rock Club, the first of 23 dates that wrap Halloween night at Theatre of The Living Arts in Philadelphia. Check out the full run of shows below in beautiful list form, get all ticket information here, and crack “Missile Command” to the high heavens.



Quicksand Tour 2021

September 28: Boston, MA, Paradise Rock Club

September 29: Asbury Park, NJ, The Stone Pony

October 1: Lancaster, PA, Tellus 360

October 2: Albany, NY, Empire Live

October 4: Detroit, MI, El Club

October 5: Chicago, IL, Metro

October 6: Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line Music Cafe

October 8: Denver, CO, Bluebird Theater

October 9: Salt Lake City, UT, Urban Lounge

October 11: Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

October 12: Vancouver, BC, Rickshaw Theatre

October 13: Seattle, WA, Neumos

October 15: San Francisco, CA, Great American Music Hall

October 16: Los Angeles, CA, Troubadour

October 18: Phoenix, AZ, Valley Bar

October 19: Santa Fe, NM, Meow Wolf

October 21: Austin, TX, Mohawk

October 23: Houston, TX, Studio @ Warehouse Live

October 25: Atlanta, GA, Masquerade (Hell)

October 26: Charlotte, NC, The Underground

October 27: Washington, DC, Black Cat

October 29: New York, NY, The Bowery Ballroom

October 31: Philadelphia, PA, Theatre of The Living Arts