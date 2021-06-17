Band in the USA: Courtney Barnett announces North American tour

Editor’s Note: With society’s gradual re-opening and our overall return to normalcy, there has been a deluge of tour announcements. Band in the USA keeps you updated on the shows you need to know about, and just who might be soon coming to town.

***

Even in these uncertain times, one thing that remains dependable as fuck is Courtney Barnett. The Australian dynamo is expected to release a new album later this year, her first since 2018’s Tell Me How You Really Feel, and to get us properly jazzed up about it, she’ll be heading to the United States and Canada for 23 dates. As announced today (June 17), Barnett’s tour will also enlist some really great choices for support acts: Bartees Strange, Julia Jacklin, and Shamir. Things kick off November 29 in Las Vegas, and wrap February 12 in Toronto, but not before hitting Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, and the wonderful city of Burlington, Vermont, along the way. Tickets to the general public go on sale next Friday (June 25) at 10 a.m. local time, but there’s a pre-sale three days earlier; hit up courtneybarnett.com/au to register for that, and peep all the dates below.