BANKS stirs up ‘The Devil’ inside her twisted, surreal, and playful world

It only makes sense that with us four days from the start of summer and temperatures across the country rising fast, BANKS is out here dancing with “The Devil.” The California alt-pop singer dropped a seductive new tune today (June 16), which feels a bit like the angsty companion piece to her 2019 track “Stroke”, and it comes with one hell (ahem) of a video, co-directed by BANKS and Jenna Marsh and inspired by Death Becomes Her and Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula. The visual culminates with pretty much where we want to spend every second of this summer, religious beliefs be damned.

“The devil is about being stronger than the demons that haunt you. About rebirth and transformation into the forces of nature we were born to be,” BANKS says, probably a bit too casually. She adds: “This video represents the twisted, surreal, and playful world that I exist in as the devil. No demon can touch me as I am not tempted by their charm. Give me a rose and I’ll eat it. In this world, I hypnotize and stuff every demon in a box while I dance, fly, and play with my devil sisters. Someone write my new name down.”

Yowza. When they all said it was gonna be a Hot Girl Summer, they weren’t kidding. Cool off if you can, and sweat it out with both the streaming track and video below.

***