Here’s the lineup for ONCE’s Nice, a fest… and yeah it’s pretty nice

Last week we relayed word that ONCE Somerville is taking their live music slate outside this summer for a host of parties and events at Boynton Yards. The series gets ONCE back into the live-show-with-a-crowd game as it looks for a new permanent brick and mortar location (its 156 Highland Ave. space closed late last year due to the pandemic), and details of the events are starting to trickle out. One that has certainly caught attention from here to Davis Square is Nice, a fest, an all-day, 12-band bill that goes down Saturday, July 24.

The lineup is pretty sweet. Included so far are performances by Really From, Bowling Shoes, shallow pools (who just released their exceptional headspace EP, and are pictured above), The Infinity Ring, Mint Green, Frisbee Club, Pet Fox, Lady Pills, Kira McSpice, Mercet, Jesus The Dinosaur, and Kati Malison. Get ticket info here.

Boynton Yards is the site of a new lab and office campus located nearby Union and Inman squares at 101 South St. In revealing its location last week, ONCE owner JJ Gonson wrote that she was confident the space would serve as a steady destination for outdoor live music this summer, and all health guidelines would be followed as we slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I know that we are not all on the same page yet in regards to mask-wearing and proximity, so we have chosen an outside space that will allow us to create an environment that is safe and enjoyable for everyone,” Gonson wrote. “We care about you, and your well-being is our highest priority, which is why the venue’s upcoming shows will adhere to CDC and state guidance, even as they are in flux. We will ask that unvaccinated guests wear masks when not eating or drinking, and maintain social distance, for their own safety and for the safety of other unvaccinated guests. We will also ask that anyone who is not feeling well stay home and take care of themselves.”

Ya gotta feel nice to attend Nice, and then you have to be nice while attending Nice. Those are the rules.