Band in the USA: Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark announce 2022 tour

One of the best things about Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark’s remarkable second act is that the pioneering synth-pop band have not rested entirely on their original ’80s output. Andy McCluskey and Paul Humphreys returned a decade ago with a brilliant album in 2010’s History of Modern, and since then have released two additional LPs that hold up after repeated listens (2013’s English Electric and 2017’s Punishment Of Luxury). But they’re not totally forgetting the songs that put them on turntables and film soundtracks all those decades ago, and in Spring 2022 will celebrate 40 years as a band by setting off on the Souvenir Greatest Hits 2022 tour of North America. The tour takes its name from a career-spanning box set released in 2019, so we’ll probably get material on this run that spans the group’s four decades of synth-pop. Check out all the dates below, and head’s up: OMD play a 40th anniversary livestream this Saturday (June 19) titled “You Me & OMD”, with proceeds from tickets split between the band’s touring crew.

