Mic’d Up: DeAbreu’s NY state of mind at White Bull, Sullivan hits the Attic

Editor’s Note: Usually, the best part about the comedy scene blossoming in and around Boston this time of year is that there is never a shortage of shows to check out, as homegrown talent, national headliners, and open mics galore make their way through and around the area. But this year just feels different, as live entertainment is slowly making its way back into our social calendar. We always want to make sure you know about cool stuff going on in the world of comedy, so check back each week for our ongoing Mic’d Up series, detailing the best live comedy shows to consider as you head back out. Below find our rundown for this week, through Sunday (June 20).

Dan Boulger: June 18 and 19 at Nick’s Comedy Stop

Remaining one of Boston’s heaviest hitting comedians after years on the grind, catching Boulger on stage is always a good idea, especially when it’s at a comedy landmark in the city like Nick’s Comedy Stop. On top of that, it’s just a fun time all around with Boulger’s musings on both the insanity he sees around him, and, where arguably the true gold of his comedy lives, his ability to turn otherwise everyday or mundane experiences into rather exciting adventures.

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 :: 8 p.m. both shows :: Nick’s Comedy Stop, 100 Warrenton Street in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Petey DeAbreu: June 18 and 19 at White Bull Tavern

The relationship between Boston and New York isn’t always a rivalry, and that couldn’t be more evident than when it comes to comedy. Luckily for all of us, you’ll be able to see the love between the two cities play out in real time as DeAbreu, who hails from the Bronx, brings his latest batch of fresh comedy bangers to the White Bull this coming weekend. One of the best in the game right now, DeAbreu’s representation of a hard-nosed city spirit is as entertaining as it is genuine as he delivers stories and well-timed heaters that are sure to keep the vibe loose and exciting, while also bringing the entire room together.

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 :: 7:30 p.m. both shows :: White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. in Boston :: Tickets are $20

Corey Rodrigues: June 18 and 19 at Laugh Boston

It may not be Rodrigues’ first headlining gig in the Seaport this year, since he graced the stage more than once during Laugh Boston’s “grand-ish reopening” weekend back in April, but things are feeling different this time around in the best way possible, so we’re pumped for some very overdue full-room energy from one of Boston’s best stand-up voices.

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 :: 7:30 p.m. both shows :: Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St. in Boston :: Tickets are $25

Sean Sullivan: June 18 and 19 at The Comedy Attic

It’s been a minute, but the “song and dance man” is back to take the stage at one of the more intimate spots in Worcester. Everyone has some pent up material as a result of the past year, but none will be delivering their takes with the same trajectory as Sullivan, who wastes no time digging into the oddities he observes in the world around him, and never letting his foot off the gas to make for great stories and jokes that will have you chuckling for days.

Friday, June 18 and Saturday, June 19 :: 8 p.m. both shows :: The Comedy Attic, 257 Park Ave. in Worcester :: Tickets are $15