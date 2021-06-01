Hayley Kiyoko kicks off Pride Month by taking a ‘Chance’ on love

Hayley Kiyoko just loves kicking things off. In late-April the alt-pop superstar launched our Song of the Summer search with a white-hot electro banger called “Found My Friends”, which gave us all the emotions and feelings of being let loose on the world after being cooped up for the past year-plus. Today (June 1), Kiyoko helps kick off Pride Month with a seductive ballad called “Chance,” and its risk vs. reward spirit certainly seems worth the trouble.

“‘Chance’ is a song based on those moments when I denied my true feelings for someone out of fear of rejection, and therefore didn’t allow someone to take a chance on me,” says Kiyoko. “I hope this song empowers people to push past their own self-doubt and realize how worthy they are of love.”

The warm and effusive track comes complete on release day with a new music video directed by Koyoko and shot on 16mm film with actor and co-star Alexandra Shipp (Love, Simon, X-Men: Apocalypse). The visual furthers the cinematic narrative of “Chance.”

“I’m always starved for hopeful queer stories onscreen, and I really wanted to direct a narrative that focused on the happier ‘honeymoon’ phase of a relationship, to show what can happen if we take a chance on ourselves and have that love reciprocated,” Kiyoko adds. “The video is meant to portray those first few weeks, months, or even years when you are utterly head over heels in love with each other. I directed the video on 16mm film, alongside an incredible team of badass women — from the director of photography to the editor, and the producers. I am so grateful for the entire crew who helped bring this vision to life as well as to our incredible lead actress, Alexandra Shipp. I hope ‘Chance’ sparks the hope that anyone can and will find the love they deserve.”

Kiyoko is set to perform live this Friday (June 4) at the Can’t Cancel Pride virtual relief benefit for the LGBTQ+ community, and then appear at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday (June 5) when she headlines the Outloud: Raising Voices all-star benefit concert. Hit the links for details, and fire up “Chance” in both streaming and video form below.

