FX drops first teaser for season two of Lil Dicky’s ‘Dave’

We’re only a few weeks out from the season two premiere of Lil Dicky’s hit FX series, Dave, and the first teaser has officially been dropped. Granted, we have absolutely no idea what the hell is going on in the video, but we’re here for it.

Helping to curb our anticipation of the season two premiere June 16, the short video features explosions, flying fruit, vehicular mayhem, plenty of pedestrian injury, a taco truck, a curiously placed anteater, and of course, Dave Burd himself making his way through the chaos accompanied by the aforementioned long-snooted mammal.

It’s a real mish-mash of insanity, sure, but we’d honestly expect nothing else from the rapper and comedian who showed, with the 10-episode slate that made up the show’s critically-acclaimed first season, that his creative absurdity can absolutely flow on a TV screen.

Check out the teaser below.