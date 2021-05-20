Rory Scovel to release new docu-special, ‘Live Without Fear,’ on YouTube

At this point, it should be a fairly universal understanding that improv comedy is an Olympic-level creative feat. Well, Rory Scovel has returned to remind us of just how true that statement is, and then some. Like, six times as much.

As announced on Wednesday (May 19), Live Without Fear, the docu-special hybrid in which Scovel details his attempt to perform not one or two, but fully improvised sets over six consecutive nights at Atlanta’s Relapse Theatre, will find its way to YouTube on June 24.

Directed by Scott Moran, the film will represent Scovel’s latest batch of recorded material since his 2017 special, Rory Scovel Tries Stand-Up For The First Time, dropped on Netflix. In addition to the completely improvised performances, the film will also detail the creative highs and lows that Scovel encounters in the midst of preparing for the unprepared.

Check out a clip below, which premiered on Vulture.