Yaeji gets ‘PAC-TIVE’ with help from a Pac-Man revival campaign

New York City’s Yaeji continues to be a master music manipulator, the type of artist that can take disparate moods and themes and distill them into her own brand of ultra-chill electronic-pop. This week the acclaimed Korean-American singer, DJ, and producer links up in a space fairly unexpected, collaborating with Pac-Man, of all things, for a new track called “PAC-TIVE.”

The collaboration is part of a new Pac-Man campaign to modernize the retro game through a revival push, celebrating its 40th anniversary last year and inspiring folx to stay active. No shit.

Yaeji’s track, which features the cultural collective DiAN, samples sounds from the game, and the WEIRDCORE-directed video, starring Yaeji’s ‘animated companion dog’ Woofa, takes a few of its most recognizable visual elements.

“Pac-Man is a game my parents and I can both remember playing in arcades growing up,” Yaeji says. “It connects me to my previous generation and possibly to future generations too.” Hit play below.