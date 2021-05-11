The ‘Stillwater’ trailer wishes it were Matt Damon’s ‘Taken’

Before we get to talking about the new trailer for the Matt Damon-led thriller Stillwater (ostensibly what this post is about in the first place, but who really knows anymore), we’d just like to express our utter shock that director Tom McCarthy actually released another movie between Spotlight and this. It was called Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made, and apparently, it was pretty well-reviewed when it dropped on Disney+ last year? Huh. You’d think this would have been more of an event, given that it was the first project of a reasonably popular director following their fucking Best Picture win but, hey, that’s streaming for you.

Anyway, Stillwater. Apparently you can leave Boston behind at some point, as McCarthy has, but you’ll always want to have a little bit of it with you, which is why, we imagine, that Matt Damon is in this movie. From the synopsis, you’d think it might be something like Taken: A father uproots his life to try and spring his daughter from French prison after she’s accused and jailed for murder, but we assure you, it is far more sedate than that. There will be no dope speeches given here, but there will be a lot of Carhartt product placement. All jokes aside, this trailer that Focus Features dropped on Tuesday morning looks solid, as McCarthy movies often are, and we’re pretty excited to check this one out.

Take a look:

Here’s a synopsis:

“A dramatic thriller directed by Academy Award winner Tom McCarthy and starring Matt Damon, Stillwater follows an American oil-rig roughneck from Oklahoma who travels to Marseille to visit his estranged daughter, in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit. Confronted with language barriers, cultural differences, and a complicated legal system, Bill builds a new life for himself in France as he makes it his personal mission to exonerate his daughter.”

Stillwater hits theaters on July 30.