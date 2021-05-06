Hold on to your butts, Nine Inch Nails and HEALTH have teamed up

Earlier this week we all caught wind that an exciting new collaboration from Nine Inch Nails and HEALTH was fast approaching, and that weird sensation that ran through our cold, listless bodies was apparently something called excitement. Well, the union we’ve all been clamoring for has today (May 6) delivered the goods, and the goods are, in fact, quite good — this star-gazing industrial jam is called “Isn’t Everyone,” it was co-produced by NIN and HEALTH, and mixed by Atticus Ross.

To celebrate, we originally prepared 10,000 words on why this collaboration is the one we all need and deserve in 2021, but HEALTH summed shit up pretty succinctly so we threw our draft in the trash: “It’s fucking Nine Inch Nails. That speaks for itself. You don’t need a clever quote to encapsulate it.”

The pulsating “Isn’t Everyone” marks both NIN and HEALTH’s first new music of 2021; the former dropped two albums in March 2020, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts, while the latter issued DISCO4 :: PART I in October. Crank up this new collab to god-offending volumes below via Spotify and YouTube.

