Watch Emma Stone go Disneypunk in the ‘Cruella’ trailer

We’ve long been skeptical about the nearly-endless amount of live-action reboots (and “realistic” animated ones) that Disney has been pumping out over the last decade, but we’re going to be totally honest with you: We’re kind of hyped for Craig Gillespie’s Cruella, which stars Emma Stone as the famous fur fanatic from the 101 Dalmatians series. Why? Well it looks interesting, at least from the trailer that The House of Mouse dropped earlier on Wednesday (February 17), and we’ll gladly take some Vivian Westwood-like spice with our gruel instead of being served the same old reheated slop — the Pete’s Dragon or Maleficent approach to the remake, rather than the Aladdin or Mulan path of least resistance, remains the best way to go, regardless of whether or not the box office agrees with us (and even if it is horrible, well, at least it’s an interesting horrible). We’ll probably have more to say about how this compares to I, Tonya closer to the film’s release, but it is kind of cool that he’s examining similar themes here, just, you know, for kids.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“Academy Award’ winner Emma Stone (‘La La Land’) stars in Disney’s ‘Cruella,’ an all-new live-action feature film about the rebellious early days of one of cinemas most notorious — and notoriously fashionable — villains, the legendary Cruella de Vil. ‘Cruella,’ which is set in 1970s London amidst the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella, a clever and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her designs. She befriends a pair of young thieves who appreciate her appetite for mischief, and together they are able to build a life for themselves on the London streets. One day, Estella’s flair for fashion catches the eye of the Baroness von Hellman, a fashion legend who is devastatingly chic and terrifyingly haute, played by two-time Oscar winner Emma Thompson (‘Howards End’ ‘Sense & Sensibility’). But their relationship sets in motion a course of events and revelations that will cause Estella to embrace her wicked side and become the raucous, fashionable and revenge-bent Cruella.“

Cruella arrives in theaters on May 28.