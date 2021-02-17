Nate Bargatze announces Netflix special ‘The Greatest Average American’

After a summer of hitting stages in drive-in theaters across the country, Nate Bargatze is ready to unleash a new special of epic, or at least average proportions.

As announced today (February 17), The Greatest Average American will serve as Bargatze’s second special with Netflix when it drops on March 18, as well as the streaming giant’s latest COVID-era live production. Returning with the same southern charm and largely monotone delivery that we’ve come to know and love the former Boston Comedy Festival champion for, Bargatze brings his masked up and socially-distanced audience into the minutiae of his life once again as he discusses married life, fatherhood, and being a part of the Oregon Trail generation.

Check out the announcement below.