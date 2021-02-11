Potty Mouth ‘Let Go’ of rollercoaster relationship woes on new single

There’s a lyric in Potty Mouth’s new tune that will likely go down in history as an over-quoted wise proverb. “Nobody’s perfect / People are perfect for each other,” singer Abby Weems explains on “Let Go,” the refreshing new ripper from the Massachusetts-gone-Los Angeles band.

The punk-pop track surrenders to the natural ebb and flow of relationships with a calming, matter-of-fact approach, bolstered by the group’s signature searing guitar riffs. While “Let Go” is available to stream now, the track will also appear on Sunday, Someday, due out March 26 via Get Better Records. The compilation album bundles work from Nervus, KOJI, Solstice Rey, and Full on Mone’t (plus Potty Mouth, of course) to help raise funds for top surgery and aftercare for an artist on the record. Tune in and “Let Go” below, and preorder Sunday, Someday here.