fbpx
In MusicNational News

Teen Daze takes us down to the peace and calm of ‘Glacial Lake’

By Michael Marottaon
Promo photo
 

As January fades into February, there’s been a fresh calmness to winter that’s been much needed after nearly a year of pandemic tension. With springtime approaching in tandem with hopes for a return to normal life, this feel like a period where deep breathes and moments of tranquility will help finally get us to where we long to be. As we claim a sense of balance, Teen Daze comes through with a new ambient track that delivers us to the peace and calm of “Glacial Lake.”

The new track, released this past Friday (January 29), leads the British Columbian artist’s three-song EP, Breathing Tides, set for release February 19. Its aim is to create a sense of calm for the listener, and the atmospheric, minimalist “Glacial Lake” is certainly transportive in its approach.

“This last year has been so difficult for so many people, and creating this music has been such an important way for me to process,” says Teen Daze. “Hopefully, these sounds can provide some calm for you as well.”

 
 

More music will be on the way from Teen Daze later in 2021, but first, let’s just get through today. Listen to “Glacial Lake” via Spotify below, or gaze out at the mountains through a Youtube portal.

***

 
 

© 2021 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.

FOLLOW VANYALAND