L.A. Witch ride on in style with visual for ‘Motorcycle Boy’

If 2021 becomes the year of the rock and roll motorcycle video, then we’re in for a fun ride. A few weeks after Boston’s Cruel Miracle took us for a cruise through that moto life, L.A. Witch hit the desert highways alongside the ghosts of the past in their new visual for “Motorcycle Boy.”

The track is taken from the Los Angeles trio’s summer 2020 album Play With Fire, and the video is directed by Ambar Navarro.

“The song is inspired by moto boys like Mickey Rourke, Marlon Brando, and Steve McQueen, so of course we took a lot of inspiration from our favorite biker movies like The Wild One, Rumble Fish, On Any Sunday, Easy Rider, Hells Angeles ’69 and The Girl on a Motorcycle,” says L.A. Witch’s Sade Sanchez. “I had worked with Navarro and [DP] Max [Flick] on another project and loved their other work, so we wanted to work with them on this. They definitely did their homework and came up with a cool story line. I got to feature my bike that I’d been rebuilding during the pandemic. It was nice to shoot a video where you get to do two of your favorite things, riding motorcycles and play guitar.”

Ride on.