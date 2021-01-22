Bond, Addams Family, and Morbius are doing the Release Date Shuffle

So, it seems Hollywood has rightfully realized that spring might not be the time for the public to make their wholesale return to cinemas, given the whole COVID situation, and some of the big studios have begun to delay their biggest films. We’ve done this whole song and dance a number of times already, so we figured that most of these delays would be somewhat short and hopeful — fall’s really not that far away, compared to earlier delays. What we weren’t expecting, this time around, was that the major studios would put together an all-star single in order to announce their new dates. With apologies to Da Bears, we present to you “The Release Date Shuffle.”

We are the Release Date Shufflin’ Crew

Shufflin’ around, doin’ it for you

We’re so bad, we know we’re good

Breaking your brain like we knew we would

You know we’re just shufflin’ for fun

Shufflin’ our stuff for everyone

We’re not here to start no trouble

We’re just here to do the Release Date Shuffle

Well, they call me Morbius

And I like to suck

January 21, 2022 is now the date I fuck

Sony’s had the goal since Abe killed vamps

To give a Spider-Man universe an approval stamp

And we’re def doin’ this

Because we’re greedy

Sony is doin’ it to feed the nerdy

We didn’t come here to look for trouble

We just came here to do

The Release Date Shuffle

This is Last Night in Soho, and I’m world-class

Edgar Wright and I are gonna smash the glass

I scare all day and jump all night

I got to get ready for the Friday fright

October 22 is the date I now unfurl

I seem a little funky, so watch me whirl

There’s not one here that does it like me

My Release Date Shuffle will set you free

I’m Tom Hanks’ BIOS, I stop you cold

You ain’t seen shit from me, truth be told

I’ve been jammin’ in secret for quite a while

Doin’ what’s right and settin’ the style

Give me a chance, I’ll rock you good

August 13 is when I’ll hit your neighborhood

I didn’t come here lookin’ for trouble

I just came to do the Release Date Shuffle

I’m the punky action flick Nobody

When I hit the screen, I drop lots of debris

April 6 you’ll have to wait until

I can’t dance, but I can definitely kill

Saul Goodman, I like to tease

I play so cool, I aim to please

That’s why I’m here all covered in rubble

To keep on doin’ the Release Date Shuffle

I’m Sony’s boy Uncharted, not one of a kind

The studios all love me

For my IP and video game grind

Tom Holland and Marky Mark, ya see

Broken-hearted our shareholders will be

February 11, 2022 is when I’ll flop

And some suckers’ cash will still drop

I didn’t come here lookin’ for trouble

I just get down to the Release Date Shuffle

They say Morbius is our man

If Morbius can’t do it, I sure can

This is Ghostbusters 3, and it’s no wonder

I bust like lightnin’, trap like thunder

November 11 is when I’ll arrive as-is

This is for Ivan and Papa Bear Ramis

After 2016, I’m not here to feather any ruffle

I just came here to do

The Release Date Shuffle

I’m Cinderella, and I play it cool

Ain’t hittin’ on February 5 cause I’m no fool

I please the crowds and get on down

Everybody knows I don’t mess around

Camila Cabello can break ’em, shake ’em

Any time of day

On July 16 I’ll make ’em pay

So please don’t try to beat my hustle

Cause I’m just here to do

The Super Bowl Shuffle

The rabbit’s comin’, avoiding Lent

If the calendar’s empty

It can get bent

Peter Rabbit 2 will move from Easter

Knockin’ June 11 on its keister

We may not be hittin’ Cannes

But you better start makin’

Your Easter-in-June plans

But don’t get ready or go to any trouble

Unless you practice

The Release Date Shuffle

It’s No Time to Die here, Bond, James Bond

They call me “hitman”

Don’t know what they mean

COVID hits and watch me run

I’ve moved three times, one-after-one

October 8 is the new date

Then I’ll be over a year and a half late

Come on everybody let’s scream and pray

We’re goin’ to do one more Shuffle

Then it’ll end that day

You’re lookin’ at The Addams Family 2

I ain’t no rookie

I may be bad, but Sony’s no dumb cookie

You’ve seen me hit, I watched you run

When I hit October 1, we’ll have more fun

Oscar Isaac can dance, but that you won’t see

’cause I’m a sequel to a shitty animated movie

I didn’t come here lookin’ for trouble

I just came here to do

The Release Date Shuffle

