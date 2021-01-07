1996 Forever And Ever: 96 notable films turning 25 in 2021

1996 was a weird and wacky year for cinema: It was full of delights and disasters, passion projects and passionless star vehicles, iconic sci-fi spectacles and The English Patient. It began with a Terry Gilliam classic and ended with Madonna playing Eva Peron. Somewhere in between, the White House was destroyed by aliens following a months-long advertising campaign, and Tom Cruise was forced to show Cuba Gooding, Jr. the money. Remember, this was the same year that Braveheart won Best Picture. It was the heart of the ’90s, and anything was possible in Hollywood.

There were, not one, but two supernatural-themed John Travolta dramas, two Spike Lee classics, and several films co-starring chimpanzees. Filmmakers such as Wes Anderson, Todd Solondz, Alexander Payne, Billy Bob Thornton, Mike Judge, Paul Thomas Anderson, Cheryl Dunye, Tom Hanks, Mary Harron, the Wachowski siblings, Nicolas Winding Refn, and Steve Buscemi released their debut films. Other established filmmakers truly hit their stride: The Coen Brothers released Fargo, Jim Jarmusch put out Dead Man, Lars von Trier destroyed souls with Breaking the Waves, Mike Leigh’s Secrets and Lies won the Palme D’Or at Cannes, and Michael Bay went home and fucked the prom queen with The Rock.

Pauly Shore’s career reached the high-water mark, and Courtney Love delivered an award-worthy turn in a drama about Larry Flynt. Shaq and Sinbad were unwittingly intertwined in the brains of internet conspiracy theorists, and Drew Barrymore was offed in Scream like Janet Leigh in Psycho. Michael Jordan balled out with Bill Murray and Bugs Bunny, Charlie Sheen realized that the Truth Was Out There, and Arnold Schwarzenegger just wanted to get his son a Turbo Man. It was 1996, and shit was absolutely wild, as this list of 96 of the year’s most notable films (and their trailers), all turning 25 this year, will show you.

January 5: 12 Monkeys, Terry Gilliam

January 12: Bio-Dome, Jason Bloom

January 12: Don’t Be A Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood, Paris Barclay

January 12: Dunston Checks In, Ken Kwapis

January 17: From Dusk till Dawn, Robert Rodriguez

February 2: Black Sheep, Penelope Spheeris

February 2: Dead Man Walking, Tim Robbins

February 2: White Squall, Ridley Scott

February 9: Broken Arrow, John Woo

February 16: Happy Gilmore, Dennis Dugan

February 21: Bottle Rocket, Wes Anderson

March 8: The Birdcage, Mike Nichols

March 8: Fargo, The Coen Brothers

March 22: Girl 6, Spike Lee

March 29: Sgt. Bilko, Jonathan Lynn

April 12: Fear, James Foley

April 12: James and the Giant Peach, Henry Selick

April 19: Celtic Pride, Tom DeCerchio

April 19: Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie, Jim Mallon

April 26: Mulholland Falls, Lee Tamahori

April 26: The Quest, Jean-Claude Van Damme

May 1: I Shot Andy Warhol, Mary Harron

May 3: Barb Wire, David Hogan

May 3: The Craft, Andrew Fleming

May 10: Dead Man, Jim Jarmusch

May 10: Twister, Jan de Bont

May 22: Mission: Impossible, Brian De Palma

May 24: Welcome to the Dollhouse, Todd Solondz

May 31: The Arrival, David Twohy

May 31: Dragonheart, Rob Cohen

June 7: The Phantom, Simon Wincer

June 7: The Rock, Michael Bay

June 14: The Cable Guy, Ben Stiller

June 21: Eraser, Chuck Russell

June 21: The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

June 21: Lone Star, John Sayles

June 28: The Nutty Professor, Tom Shadyac

June 28: Striptease, Andrew Bergman

July 3: Independence Day, Roland Emmerich

July 5: Phenomenon, Jon Turteltaub

July 10: Harriet the Spy, Bronwen Hughes

July 17: Kazaam, Paul M. Glaser

July 19: The Frighteners, Peter Jackson

July 19: Trainspotting, Danny Boyle

July 24: A Time to Kill, Joel Schumacher

July 26: Joe’s Apartment, John Payson

July 26: Kingpin, The Farrelly Brothers

August 2: Matilda, Danny DeVito

August 9: Basquiat, Julian Schnabel

August 9: Escape from L.A., John Carpenter

August 9: Jack, Francis Ford Coppola

August 16: The Fan, Tony Scott

August 23: The Island of Dr. Moreau, John Frankenheimer

August 30: First Kid, David M. Evans

August 30: The Stupids, John Landis

September 6: Bogus, Norman Jewison

September 6: Bulletproof, Ernest R. Dickerson

September 13: American Buffalo, Michael Corrente

September 13 Feeling Minnesota, Steven Baigelman

September 20: Big Night, Campbell Scott and Stanley Tucci

September 20: Last Man Standing, Walter Hill

September 27: Two Days in the Valley, John Herzfeld

September 27: Secrets & Lies, Mike Leigh

October 4: Bound, Lana and Lily Wachowski

October 4: That Thing You Do!, Tom Hanks

October 11: The Long Kiss Goodnight, Renny Harlin

October 11: Michael Collins, Neil Jordan

October 16: Get on the Bus, Spike Lee

October 18: Sleepers, Barry Levinson

October 18: Swingers, Doug Liman

October 25: Thinner, Tom Holland

November 1: Bad Moon, Eric Red

November 1: The Funeral, Abel Ferrara

November 1: Romeo + Juliet, Baz Luhrmann

November 8: Ransom, Ron Howard

November 13: Breaking the Waves, Lars von Trier

November 15: The English Patient, Anthony Minghella

November 15: Space Jam, Joe Pytka

November 22: Jingle All the Way, Brian Levant

November 22: Shine, Scott Hicks

November 22: Star Trek: First Contact, Jonathan Frakes

November 27: 101 Dalmatians, Stephen Herek

November 27: The Crucible, Nicholas Hytner

November 27: Sling Blade, Billy Bob Thornton

December 6: Daylight, Rob Cohen

December 13: Citizen Ruth, Alexander Payne

December 13: Jerry Maguire, Cameron Crowe

December 13: Mars Attacks, Tim Burton

December 20: Beavis and Butt-Head Do America, Mike Judge

December 20: Scream, Wes Craven

December 24: The Portrait of a Lady, Jane Campion

December 25: Evita, Alan Parker

December 25: Hamlet, Kenneth Branagh

December 25: Michael, Nora Ephron

December 25: Mother, Albert Brooks

December 25: The People vs. Larry Flint, Milos Forman