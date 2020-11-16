Meg Myers details her ‘beautiful crazy healing human experience journey’ in 2 new EPs

We were shaken, shook, and stirred back in September when Meg Myers threw down an alt-pop gauntlet with fiery single “Any Way You Wanna Love,” which built on the vibe of singer-songwriter’s breakout cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” by applying her own style and storytelling know-how. The lush track was the first taste of a pair of companion EPs via Sumerian Records. Now the main dish has been served this past Friday (November 13) with the simultaneous release of Thank U 4 Taking Me To 2 The Disco and I’d Like 2 Go Home Now.

The collection of 10 tracks, broken up five-aside on each EP, makes for an interesting and unique way to deliver an overarching theme in an era of supershort attention spans and single-driven streaming. But like any two opposite halves, each are connected and reflected through Myers’ singular vision.

“I’ve been going back and forth for a while now on whether or not I should release these two bodies of work,” says Myers. “There is a lot of pain and suffering in these songs, but also a lot of hope and healing, as I feel the majority of my music has always encompassed. If I was releasing a book, I would publish the entire book from beginning to end, otherwise how would the reader truly be able to appreciate and receive the wisdom in the magic that begins to unfold in Chapter 11 unless they have first digested the depth of the heartache that was experienced prior. Well, that is how I am viewing these EPs. As an important part of my beautiful crazy healing human experience journey that led me to my spiritual awakening…”

Wherever you are in life — either excited to be at the club, or eager to get back home — Myers has a mood that is so-very-2020. Dive in below.