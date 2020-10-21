Michael Christmas takes fans on a joyride in his ‘Nissan Altima’ video

Behind the wheel of his black sedan, Michael Christmas is still plotting his ascent to superstardom, even in the doldrums of quarantine. Actually, all those joyrides from the past six months might have knocked loose even more bars from the Boston hip-hop artist.

“Imma take it to Vegas and get a residency / Get super rich and get the presidency,” he raps on his new track “Nissan Altima,” which dropped yesterday (October 20) with an accompanying music video. Christmas makes ample use of his sprawling, desolate surroundings in the John Rawl-directed visual, backed by some additional vocals from Camp Blood’s Haasan Barclay. But above all else, the feel of the vid is the true champion here; with the windows down, a bag of Takis (presumably) in the passenger seat, and a suave beat booming from the speakers, “Nissan Altima” hits all the sweet spots of cruising solo.

“I know I said 5 / But it’s more like 29 minutes,” he confesses of his ETA. Yeah, we’ve all been there.

Tune in below.

***