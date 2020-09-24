The ‘Sound of Metal’ trailer will blow you away

Darius Marder’s Sound of Metal might not have been the flashiest or most attention-grabbing title at last year’s TIFF, but it left a pretty deep impression on practically everyone who saw it, including us (read our review!). It definitely featured one of the best performances of the festival, with Riz Ahmed’s work here being an award-deserving tour de force that would probably have seen some awards love had the circuit not decided that Anthony Hopkins would go ahead and win it back at Sundance in January. But we’re mainly just happy that this lovely little film has found a home, albeit with Amazon, and we’re glad that you’ll get the chance to finally see it later this year. The mega-corporation dropped a trailer for it earlier on Thursday, and it’s close-captioned to aid those differently-abled, just like the film itself.

Peep it:

Here’s a synopsis:

“During a series of adrenaline-fueled one-night gigs, itinerant punk-metal drummer Ruben (Riz Ahmed) begins to experience intermittent hearing loss. When a specialist tells him his condition will rapidly worsen, he thinks his music career — and with it his life — is over. His bandmate and girlfriend Lou (Olivia Cooke) checks the recovering heroin addict into a secluded sober house for the deaf in hopes it will prevent a relapse and help him learn to adapt to his new situation. But after being welcomed into a community that accepts him just as he is, Ruben has to choose between his equilibrium and the drive to reclaim the life he once knew. Utilizing startling, innovative sound design techniques, director Darius Marder takes audiences inside Ruben’s experience to vividly recreate his journey into a rarely examined world.”

Sound of Metal hits theaters on November 20 before making its digital debut on Prime Video on December 4.