Calico Sky take an extended synthwave slumber on ‘Stay In Bed’

By Michael Marotta
Photo Credit: Jennica Abrams
 

Sometimes art takes on new meaning once the world catches up to it. For Calico Sky’s debut single “Stay In Bed,” the message around the music has shifted ever so slightly in this age of pandemic.

The Los Angeles duo dropped the track, a saxophone-fueled synth-pop romp where synthwave and future-pop get entangled under the covers, late last week. And it’s essentially a direct result of quarantine boredom from earlier this year; twin brothers Jonathan and Joel Nesvadba came across their original recording of the track while digging through a closet.

“This was the first song we wrote and recorded together as Calico Sky,” the Nesvadbas say. “Originally, it was meant to be a silly song about hating mornings (we’re total night owls), but now, during the throes of a global pandemic and statewide lockdowns, it’s taken on a new meaning. If you are able to, stay home, and stay in bed.”

 
 

Ride the synths to your bedroom isolation below.

 
 

