RIP: Justin Townes Earle has died at the age of 38

Word is circulating Sunday night (August 23) that Americana singer-songwriter and musician Justin Townes Earle has died. He was 38.

News was posted by Earle’s various social media pages. No cause of death has been made public.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” the posts state. “So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys. You will be missed dearly Justin.”

The post concludes with lyrics from Earle’s song “Looking for a Place to Land”, from his Absent Fathers record, a companion piece to 2014’s Single Mothers. It reads: “I’ve crossed oceans / Fought freezing rain and blowing sand / I’ve crossed lines and roads and wondering rivers / Just looking for a place to land.”

Earle, a Nashville native, was the son of alt-country legend Steve Earle and named after Townes Van Zandt. His first album was 2007’s Yuma, and he released his latest album, The Saint of Lost Causes, just last year.

We’ll post more info as it becomes available. Read the post confirming Earle’s passing below, as well as our review of his May 2018 appearance at The Sinclair in Cambridge.

RIP.

