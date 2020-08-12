Teenage Wrist return with a metallic new track called ‘Silverspoon’

Los Angeles alt-rock force Teenage Wrist dropped their debut studio album Chrome Neon Jesus a little over two years ago — a lifetime in modern-day terms — but it feels like the band has been with us a lot longer. Now operating as a duo, Marshall Gallagher (guitar, vocals), and Anthony Salazar (drums) follow-up last year’s Counting Flies EP with a metallic new tune and a glimpse into their forthcoming record.

The new track is called “Silverspoon”, it was produced by Colin Brittain (Basement, A Day To Remember), and we’re told it explores themes of how feeling comfortable in a relationship can be destructive.

“’Silverspoon’ is a song we’ve had in the bank for several years now, something I started before we even wrote all of Chrome Neon Jesus,” says Gallagher. “We made a few changes to fill up the blank space, and it ended up poking its head out during the recording process this spring. Originally, we thought it was going to be the last track on the record, kind of a deep sleeper, but everyone ended up loving it so much by the end that it got bumped to single number one.”

It’s easy to understand why.