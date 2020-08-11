Harborlights Bar & Café sets up a summer spot in the Seaport

If you’re of a certain age or have an instigator streak, you probably still refer to the Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion as Harborlights, the original name for Boston’s outdoor live music amphitheater in the Seaport district. Starting this Thursday (August 13) and through October, Harborlights as a destination is back, as Live Nation New England opens the Harborlights Bar & Café.

The all-ages spot is located along the Pavilion’s Harborwalk, and follows Live Nation’s The Deck on Lansdowne, an area next to The House of Blues utilized as an outdoor space for food and drink. Harborlights Bar & Café will be open Thursday to Saturday, serving Night Shift Brewing (as well as seltzers, wine, frozen drinks and cordials), and a offering a food menu of Regina Pizzeria pizza, Legal Sea Foods lobster rolls, and appetizers and sandwiches from Gourmet Caterers.

Unfortunately, live music isn’t part of the equation, though curated playlists will help soundtrack the summer evenings.

“The socially distanced seating plan with views of Boston Harbor offers seating on the concourse as well as under the open-air VIP tent, making it one of the only outdoor restaurants that can keep guests dry in the rain,” says Live Nation New England. “Harborlights Bar & Café is cashless and offers contactless ordering and payment. Guests will scan a QR code at their table [of up to five people] and will be able to place their order as well as pay their tab directly from their phone.”

The Harborlights Bar & Café hours are Thursdays and Fridays from 3 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. Reservations are available by emailing harborlightswaterfront@gmail.com.