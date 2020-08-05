fbpx
In MusicNational News

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets return with a jittery jolt of psych on ‘Mr. Prism’

By Michael Marottaon
Photo Credit: Matt Puccinelli

As Summer 2020 continues to crawl along a flat line of dread and uncertainty, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are back to show that an alter-ego could be the cure for all our pandemic blues. The Australian psych-rock band return with their first music since last year’s breakout third album And Now For The Whatchamacallit, and it’s a jittery jolt of awesome energy called “Mr. Prism.”

And it was born of a hustle that only a touring band could understand.

“After our last tour of Europe I had a plethora of reasons to see a doctor,” says songwriter Jack McEwan. “First, he thought I had tonsillitis, so prescribed me penicillin, which didn’t help at all. I did Falls Festival over New Year’s and barely got through — turns out I had pneumonia. I was pushing through on all sorts of meds until someone offered me the HMS Hunter alternative and I realized no matter how I’d ever be, I could never turn one down. Mr. Prism (my sickly fun-fueled fiend of an alter-ego) was born.”

With live music in doubt from here to Perth due to our world’s current predicament, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are expected a nice rollout of new music to carry through the year. And word is a fourth studio album is on the way at some point early next year.

© 2020 Vanyaland | Redefined. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement. The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with prior written permission of Redefined.