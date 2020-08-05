Psychedelic Porn Crumpets return with a jittery jolt of psych on ‘Mr. Prism’

As Summer 2020 continues to crawl along a flat line of dread and uncertainty, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are back to show that an alter-ego could be the cure for all our pandemic blues. The Australian psych-rock band return with their first music since last year’s breakout third album And Now For The Whatchamacallit, and it’s a jittery jolt of awesome energy called “Mr. Prism.”

And it was born of a hustle that only a touring band could understand.

“After our last tour of Europe I had a plethora of reasons to see a doctor,” says songwriter Jack McEwan. “First, he thought I had tonsillitis, so prescribed me penicillin, which didn’t help at all. I did Falls Festival over New Year’s and barely got through — turns out I had pneumonia. I was pushing through on all sorts of meds until someone offered me the HMS Hunter alternative and I realized no matter how I’d ever be, I could never turn one down. Mr. Prism (my sickly fun-fueled fiend of an alter-ego) was born.”

With live music in doubt from here to Perth due to our world’s current predicament, Psychedelic Porn Crumpets are expected a nice rollout of new music to carry through the year. And word is a fourth studio album is on the way at some point early next year.