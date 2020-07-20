Red Sox and Live Nation line up ‘The Fenway Sessions’ livestream

This Friday marks Opening Day at Fenway Park, but the Boston Red Sox and Live Nation want to hit us with some livestream heat before we get our baseball back on.

Hosted by Will Dailey, The Fenway Sessions goes down this Wednesday (July 22) at 7:05 EDT, broadcast from the Facebook pages of Fenway Park and Live Nation New England. The livestream will feature performances by Dailey (he of the herculean COVID-19 relief fundraisers), Jimmy Buffett, and Jefferson Starship, as well as archival Fenway Park concert footage of Foo Fighters and New Kids On The Block, plus other content from those who have performed live at the ballpark. There will also be a special message from hometown product Bell Biv DeVoe, who were supposed to perform live with NKTOB in September (a show now planned for July 16, 2021).

All proceeds from the livestream will benefit the Red Sox Foundation and Crew Nation.

“Will Dailey has been a close friend of mine for years and when he approached us with the idea to host an event that would celebrate music and Fenway Park, all while raising funds for charity, we were completely on board,” says Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Of course, this event would not be possible without our partners at Live Nation who have been instrumental in securing the talented artists who have graced the stage at Fenway Park since 2003. Once again, they have helped us deliver on an exceptional program, this time virtual, that pays tribute to music and our great ballpark.”

The full slate of summer concerts set to happen at Fenway Park this season, including Guns N’ Roses, Lady Gaga, Green Day, and others, have been postponed or rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the latest information on those shows, click here.