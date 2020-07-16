Fired Up! Rammstein’s North American stadium tour rescheduled to 2021

Du.

Du hast.

Du hast wait until 2021 to see Rammstein in North America.

Ok, that doesn’t really work if you translate it, but whatever, it’s mid-July and we haven’t been outside in months. Anyway, the German industrial band with a pyro fetish has rescheduled their North American stadium tour 2021. That means that Rammstein’s previously scheduled September 6 show at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will now take place September 8, 2021.

“Rammstein are very happy to announce the rescheduled dates for their North America Tour today!” says the band. “All tickets for the original shows will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Ticket holders will receive an email notification from the ticketing company soon that includes information on how to request a refund if you are unable to attend the rescheduled date.”

All the dates on Rammstein’s highly-anticipated return to North America have been rescheduled except for Washington, DC. Another tough break for our nation’s capital! “Unfortunately, the previously scheduled show in Washington, DC has been cancelled due to scheduling issues, and refunds will be available at point of purchase,” add the ‘Stein.

Check all the dates below. Hopefully we’ll be allowed outside by next summer.

Rammstein North American Tour 2021

August 22: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

August 26: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

September 01: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

September 03: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN

September 08: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

September 10: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

September 24: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

September 30: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

October 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

And for a taste of the Rammstein live experience, light a match on the video below.