‘Halloween Kills’ has been delayed, but it has a new trailer

Well, horror fans, it’s a “good news/bad news” kind of day for you. On one hand, Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends have been understandably delayed until 2021 and 2022, respectively. So, we’ll have to wait even longer for the sequel to David Gordon Green’s modern-day revival of the horror classic, and people will have to argue about whether or not Halloween III really is the best sequel in the entire franchise for another year or so before we can see the Strode family kick some ass again.

On the other hand, John Carpenter posted a brand-new trailer for the film — not a behind-the-scenes glimpse! — on his Twitter account right after given us the bad news. It picks up immediately after the end of the first film, and it’s suitably pulse-racing, which makes it all the worse that it’s getting delayed.

So, we’re bummed but also kind of delighted by this one-two punch. It’s certainly a difficult circumstance for any studio in this trying time, and we don’t blame them for pushing back this release, but it also really sucks, given that it’s just another reminder that there’s no end in sight to the pandemic.

Halloween Kills will now hit theaters on October 15, 2021 and Halloween Ends will arrive on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Here’s the teaser and tweets from Carpenter.: