Bandcamp waives fees today to support artists impacted by COVID-19

Back on March 20, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to tighten its grip on the country, Bandcamp put artists and creatives first by waiving its revenue share for all purchases made throughout the day. Roughly $4.3 million was spent, roughly 15 times the business the music hosting platform would see on any given Friday, and 100 percent of that money went to those who need it most. Similar efforts were made again on May 1 (fans spent a whopping $7.1 million on music and merch) and then on June 5, where $4.8 million was spent in efforts earmarked for donations to those fighting for racial equity.

Today (July 3), as the music industry continues to be plagued by COVID-19, Bandcamp is again waiving its fees, giving all money spent on its platform over a 24 hour period to the bands artists, and creators.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all of us, and artists have been hit especially hard as tours and shows are canceled for the foreseeable future,” states Bandcamp Co-Founder and CEO Ethan Diamond. “With such a major revenue stream drying up almost entirely, finding ways to continue supporting artists in the coming months is an urgent priority for anyone who cares about music and the artists who create it.”

The promotion runs until midnight PDT. A website has been set up, isitbandcampfriday.com, specifically for what Bandcamp calls “timezone demystification.” Hit the link to see if the campaign is still in effect, no matter what part of the world folx are checking in from. Also of note is blackbandcamp.info, a crowd-sourced list of Black artists on Bandcamp, complete with search function by genre or city.

“Musicians will continue to feel the effects of lost touring income for many months to come, so we’re also sharing some ideas below on how fans can support the artists they love and how artists can give fans new, creative ways to provide support,” Diamond adds. “It may sound simple, but the best way to help artists is with your direct financial support, and we hope you’ll join us as we work to support artists in this challenging time.”