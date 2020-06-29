Bella Luna & The Milky Way launch crowdfunding campaign to pay off debt

Earlier this month, Bella Luna Restaurant and Milky Way Lounge announced it would not re-open after the pandemic, ending a nearly 28-year chapter for the all-inclusive, multi-use Jamaica Plain institution. Now, its owners have launched a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign to help pay off some of its remaining debt and support the employees affected by the closing.

The GoFundMe, dubbed “Bella Luna 27” campaign and created by co-owner Carol Downs, has a goal of $75,000. After a few short days, more than 110 people have donated more than $20,000.

“In 2009 we moved our business from 405 Centre Street to 284 Amory Street due to a huge rent increase,” states the GoFundMe, signed by Downs and co-owners Kathie Mainzer, Megan Mainzer, Charlie Rose, and Pierre Apollon. “That relocation, the build-out of our new space, and the interest on those loans, cost over $1,000,000. We have been working since then to pay off that debt. We were expecting to make our final loan payment next year in 2021. Our abrupt closing on March 16, 2020 has left us owing the remaining balance on our bank loan plus over two hundred thousand dollars to vendors, many of whom are small local businesses.”

In looking to raise the $75,000 needed, the “Bella Luna 27” campaign is asking donors to chip in $1 to $27 for each year of operation for Bella Luna and the Milky Way. So a $1-per-year donation would be $27, $3-per-year contribution would be $81, and so on. “Your gift will help us retire the debt, and 10% will be distributed directly to our employees to support them during the pandemic,” the owners write. “Any gift amount will be deeply appreciated!”

