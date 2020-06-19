Public Enemy strike back against Trump with ‘State of the Union (STFU)’

On this Juneteenth, Public Enemy return with a scathing new track calling out President Donald Trump — and calling on the American people to fight racism, injustice and oppression. It’s called “State of the Union (STFU)”, it’s available for free download via publicenemy.com, and we can safety assure that acronym in its title is spoken out with all necessary intensity.

“Our collective voices keep getting louder,” says Chuck D. “The rest of the planet is on our side. But it’s not enough to talk about change. You have to show up and demand change. Folks gotta vote like their lives depend on it, ‘cause it does.” Adds Flavor Flav: “Public Enemy tells it like it is. It’s time for him to GO.”

Listen to the DJ Premier-produced track below.