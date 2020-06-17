617Sessions opens 2020 applications for free studio time

For the fourth consecutive year, 617Sessions will offer 10 Boston-area artists a free day in the studio to record, produce, and master a new track.

The initiative, which was launched by Redefined in 2017, selects a handful of homegrown talent to work on a new song at The Bridge Sound & Stage in Cambridge. The songs are then shared on major streaming platforms via a digital compilation album, although each artist keeps and collects 100 percent of their songwriting royalties. This year’s edition is sponsored by Jack Daniel’s.

Applications are now open for the 2020 617Sessions; the deadline to apply is July 5.

Proper precautions will be put in place at The Bridge Sound & Stage to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including the enforcement of wearing masks (unless an artist is recording vocals) and maintaining a six-foot distance from other musicians and studio employees.

Some past participants include Oompa, Valleyheart, House of Harm (pictured above), Brandie Blaze, VQnC, Paper Citizen, Prior Panic, Carissa Johnson, The Devil’s Twins, and Marquis Filthy.

Per tradition, all 10 artists will be nominated in the “617Sessions Artist of the Year” category at this year’s Boston Music Awards, and the winner will invited to perform at the 2020 awards ceremony.

Check out the 2020 application and available studio dates here.