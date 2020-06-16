Moscow Apartment are over your misogyny and catcalling on ‘New Girl’

It’s been three years since Toronto indie-folk duo Moscow Apartment released their self-titled debut EP, and there’s been a crisp evolution in sound and style since. That journey as songwriters and musicians brings the teenaged Brighid Fry and Pascale Padilla to the present day (June 16), as they release a lush new tune called “New Girl” — and it’s a response to the catcalling and misogyny the pair face each and every day.

“There was one week where we were cat called probably 10 times; we felt fed up and wanted to write a song about men not respecting women’s boundaries, especially in public,” the duo state. “We started working on the song during one of a couple sessions at Kevin Drew’s house. He has been a huge supporter of our music, and was awesome, giving suggestions and ideas but not wanting to take any credit because he’s such a great guy. He’s super supportive of young artists – especially young women – and wants to help us stay true to ourselves and our sound.”

This latest single will be included on Moscow Apartment’s forthcoming EP, Better Daughter, due out July 10. Introduce yourself to “New Girl” via Spotify.