This Stream Is Tonight: Mint Green support the Homeless Black Trans Women Fund

Last week, Mint Green re-shared their first-ever interview, a 2016 chat with Bandcamp upon the release of debut EP Growth. The status wasn’t a mere throwback post, though — it was a testament to how little certain things have changed in both the music industry and society as a whole.

“The things i spoke about in this article: inclusivity, diversity, and not wanting to be tokenized, are STILL subjects i am passionate about today,” singer and guitarist Ronnica wrote on Mint Green’s Facebook. Tonight (June 10), the Boston band channels that exact passion into a virtual set to raise money for the Homeless Black Trans Women Fund.

The show’s livestream kicks off at 8 p.m. via Zoom in collaboration with Bushwick-based venue The Tiny Cupboard. Tuning into the stream itself is free, but donations are encouraged to help support Black trans women in Atlanta who are sex workers and/or homeless.

“We ask that you show your face during the video call, we love faces, and it keeps the performance intimate,” states the show’s Eventbrite page. “We want the show to be less like a passive YouTube video or Instagram Live and more like a hang out with friends.”

Check out all the set details here, and learn more about the Homeless Black Trans Women Fund (and chip in a donation) here.