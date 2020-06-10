DYLYN infuses raw energy and empowerment on ‘Call Me What You Want’

We’ll never sit here and tell you how to live your life. But in the event you want to rage out and explode into a million tiny pieces of loaded aggression, we do have the song for you. It’s called “Call Me What You Want,” and it’s the latest jolt of sonic dynamite from Canadian singer-songwriter DYLYN.

On this new single, complete with a visual that hit this past Friday (June 5), DYLYN takes on a bit more harder and darker edge, a side-step from her usual alt-pop stylings, infusing the energy of punk and glam metal into one fiery blast of anthemic empowerment.

“I’ve been spending the current zombie apocalypse on a rural property on the outskirts of Toronto, listening to Black Sabbath, and making demonic masks for my band to wear in the official video,” DYLYN says in an email blast. “Bring the anger, the smashing, the crashing energy that I sometimes feel when I listen to heavy music. That head bang and dance you do when you’re alone, when you let yourself go for a moment.”

The “Call Me What You Want” video was directed by Erik Damas, and finds DYLYN collaborating with her brother’s own company, Virul Media. It brings to life the raw forcefulness of the track itself, which DYLYN describes as “a who-gives-a-fuck-what-anyone-thinks-of-you, drive-down-the-highway-singing-at-the-top-of-your-lungs-with-the-music-blasting kind of song.” She adds: “If you haven’t tried this yet, I highly suggest it. Let it out, let it go.”

We can all use that type of catharsis.