Bright Eyes go ‘One and Done’ with a little help from some friends

Bright Eyes have released a third single from their forthcoming album, and this time Conor Oberst has brought along some friends. The new track is called “One and Done”, and features Flea on bass and The Mars Volta and Queens of the Stone Age’s Jon Theodore on drums. Listen to it below.

“One and Done”, about the final days of civilization and a disintegration of one’s world view, was written before the coronavirus pandemic took hold of society. But its lyrics appear to reference the struggle we are all facing: “This whole town looks empty, but we knew it wouldn’t last / Behind bulletproof windows they’re still wiring the cash / Whatever they could scrape up, whatever that they had / There’s a lot of mouths to feed through this famine.”

So far in 2020 we’ve gotten a trio of Bright Eyes singles (March’s “Persona Non Grata” and April’s “Forced Convalescence”), and the new album, in full, is expected later this year. The previous Bright Eyes LP was 2011’s The People’s Key.