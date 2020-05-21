This Stream Is Tonight: Strict Tempo with DJ Vox Sinistra

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

***

Last month, Seattle DJ and radio host Vox Sinistra was set to appear at the inaugural Dark Spring Festival in Somerville, part of a fantastic line-up of darkwave and underground sounds. Tonight (May 21), we in Boston can get a taste of what we lost, as she hosts the latest in her weekly Strict Tempo livestream series. Catching our attention especially is the inclusion of Dais Records minimal wave duo Xeno & Oaklander, who dazzled Cambridge last summer with Body of Light and Drab Majesty. Also on tonight’s digital bill are Pennsylvania’s Lunacy, the EBM/synth stylings of Black Sun Dreamer (come for the pulsations, stay for the Mad Men samples), and Baltimore electronic/doom duo Curse. From our POV, there’s some stuff that’s familiar, and some new-to-us artists to embrace, so it sounds like it’s all worth checking out. Deets on the flyer below.