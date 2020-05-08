fbpx
In MusicNational News

Christine and the Queens performs ‘People, I’ve been sad’ from her Paris window

By Michael Marottaon
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
 
 

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

French alt-pop artist Christine and the Queens has been staying busy during the pandemic age, taking to Instagram Live on a daily basis to perform, introduce covers, welcome guests, and offer up all sorts of “weird concepts.” Last night, Héloïse Letissier took things to a new level, performing “People, I’ve been sad” live from her window in Paris for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The tracks comes from her surprise EP,  La vita nuova, which gets a physical release later this month, landing May 29 on CD and vinyl. Pre-order it via Rough Trade.

