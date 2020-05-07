This Stream Is Tonight: St. Vincent invites you to Sappy Hour

Editor’s Note: We have tweaked our This Show Is Tonight series to reflect the recent phenomenon of live music livestreaming in the age of social distancing.

Goodbye happy hour, hello Sappy Hour. St. Vincent is helping us get into the weekend early today (May 7) with her latest edition of Sappy Hour, landing on Boston screens around 9 p.m. EDT. What can we expect from Queen Annie Clark in this installment? Well, as usual, she can sum it up better than anyone else: “This Thursday I will be drinking a martini on Instagram live and calling fans at random to chat about all things sappy,” she writes. “Be prepared to answer questions big and small. Be prepared to see me maybe get accidental drunk. Be prepared for maybe a special guest. Be prepared for maybe a song. I make no promises except that I’ll be happy and nervous to see you.” Sounds damn near perfect.

