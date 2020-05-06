Goddamn Draculas unearth lost demos to raise money for coronavirus relief aid

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Six years ago last month, Goddamn Draculas won the 2014 Rock and Roll Rumble, and the city was a very different place. The Boston rock band –armed to the bloody teeth with an abundance of hooks n’ grit — captured the crown at the since-closed T.T. The Bear’s Place in Cambridge, during a time when people were actually allowed outside and to congregate in rock clubs. What a world.

Today (May 6), the Drax take us back to those days with a new six-track release of some forgotten tunes, dubbed The Memory Demos, all to raise money for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s 6 unreleased Goddamn Draculas demos that we kind of forgot about for a minute,” says singer/guitarist Chris Duggan. “Give a them a listen. If you like these jams and decide to purchase the album please know that 100% of the loot collected is going to friends and family’s effected by that a-hole, Covid-19.”

Fire it up below, and revisit Goddamn Draculas’ blistering self-titled 2015 album in case you slept like an idiot a half-decade ago.