New Media dance with insomnia and inspiration on ‘Tunnel Vision’

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Quarantainment, Vanyaland’s new series on what to watch, what to hear, and how to deal as the world engages in social distancing to combat the spread of coronavirus, or COVID-19. We’re all at home, we’re all online, and we’re all in this together. #StayTheFHome

Our current era of isolation and social distancing has wreaked havoc not only on society, but also our own personal perceptions of time and creativity. For every “What day is it?” joke cast on social media, there are countless moments where we feel we’re merely drifting along, devoid of the mental mile markers that help us traverse each passing day. New Media’s new song “Tunnel Vision” plays on that theme, though inadvertently; it’s about the link between insomnia and inspiration, two things forever intertwined through bouts of creativity, but now put into sharper focus by our new way of life.

The Los Angeles alt-rock band channel that hazy 3 a.m. energy into something lovely; a fuzzed-out, post-‘gaze guitar sound steeped in melancholic bliss, with lyrical themes of watching traffic lights circle their colorful patterns as cars pass under them, the sound of rain augmented by the silence around it, the chase of a creative idea that dangles like a carrot in front of hungry eyes. New Media take us deep into a time, now becoming increasingly more of each day, where creativity wrestles with the mind’s eye.

“Though the lyrics may appear stream of consciousness, it actually took four drafts before it came to its ultimate conclusion, yet the motivation was still the same: Capture the sleepy state of that tossed-off immediacy as each seed of inspiration springs to mind,” says New Media’s Zach Noel.

Put “Tunnel Vision,” and the exciting future of New Media, into focus below.